Ramadan 2023: Fujairah Ruler orders release of 151 prisoners

Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners. The royal pardon was issued on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Prisoners who have a proven track record of good conduct will be released.

Major General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police’s Commander-in-Chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.

Every year, during special occasions, the country's Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

Earlier His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah ordered the release of 399 inmates. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has ordered the release of 1025 prisoners and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 971 prisoners.