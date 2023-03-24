In 2 years, 189 custodial deaths reported in Gujarat

The state legislature was informed on Friday that 189 jail deaths occurred in Gujarat between 2021 and 2022. Answering to a question from Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia during Question Hour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the Home ministry, told the Assembly that 100 occurrences of custodial death occurred in 2021, with 89 cases reported in 2022.

According to the CM’s written response, 35 people died in police custody and 154 others died in court detention out of the 189 cases documented in the last two years. In response to a sub-question about the government’s actions against erring police officers, Patel stated that the state government had filed FIRs (first information reports), launched departmental investigations, issued suspension orders, and taken punitive action against such officers. The government has compensated the kin of each deceased person with Rs 17 lakh, according to the chief minister.