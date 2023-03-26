Redmi launches Redmi A2, Redmi A2+: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi has launched its Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ in Europe. The phones are available in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue. They will be available in 2GB++32GB and 3GB+32GB RAM and storage configurations, but the company is yet to announce pricing and availability details.

The newly launched Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ run on Android 12 (Go edition) out of the box. They sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dot drop notch housing the selfie camera. The phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

The handsets are equipped with an 8-megapixel primary sensor along with a QVGA lens, and LED flash on their back panels. On the front, they feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The devices are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB type-C port for charging.