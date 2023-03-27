Gionee launches latest its F series smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Gionee has launched latest model in its F series portfolio named ‘F3 Pro’. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Gionee F3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,790) and is offered in Golden, Morning Blue, and Ink Black colours. Availability and pricing of the smartphone in other markets are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Gionee F3 Pro runs on Android and is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset. The phone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 21-megapixel primary sensor with dual ultra-wide cameras. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset packs a 3,900mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.