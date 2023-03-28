Punjabi couple shot dead in Manila Philippine

A Sikh couple from Punjab was shot to death by an unidentified assailant in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on Saturday. Sukhwinder Singh (41) and his wife Kirandeep Kaur (33) were found shot to death in their home, according to media reports. Both were from Goraya in the Punjab district of Jalandhar.

CCTV footage showed an unidentified man entering the deceased couple’s house soon after Sukhwinder returned from work on Saturday night. The assailant can be seen firing multiple gunshots at Sukhwinder, before firing two shots at Kirandeep. Both died on the spot. 19 years ago, Sukhwinder moved to the Philippines and established a finance company there. He married Kirandeep three years ago and she moved to Manila five months back.

Sukhwinder’s elder brother Lakhvir Singh also lived with his brother, but was visiting India for a family function.