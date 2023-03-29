Motorola launches Moto G13 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched new budget smartphone named ‘Moto G13’ in India. The 4G smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499 in the country and people can buy the device via Flipkart. It will go on sale on April 5.

The Moto G13 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card. The Moto G13 runs on Android 13 OS out of the box.

The Moto G13 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display with 576Hz touch sampling rate, and an 89.47 percent screen-to-body ratio. This one has an LCD screen, which refreshes at 90Hz. The panel even has Panda Glass protection. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The device features a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It is backed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro unit. There is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.