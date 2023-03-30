Benefits for the Respiratory System: People drink tulsi tea when they have a cough or a cold. Not only that, but basil is also useful in the treatment of diseases such as asthma and bronchitis. A cup of basil green tea protects the respiratory tract from viral, bacterial, and fungal infections.

Treats Fever: This is one of the health benefits of basil green tea. This herb contains anti-microbial properties that work wonders on mild fevers and speed up recovery from fevers such as malaria and dengue.

Resolve Cardiovascular Issues: Basil leaves are high in magnesium. This works on your blood vessels and regulates blood flow when added to green tea. Basil is also known to lower cholesterol and keep blood pressure under control.

Help with Vision Issues: Basil contains vitamin A, which helps to improve your vision. If you have night blindness, basil tea is one of the best home remedies you can try. This is obviously one of the most beneficial health benefits of basil green tea.

Stress Reduction: Everyone knows that a cup of green tea can help you relax. By adding basil leaves, you’re adding anti-stress agents to your cup. Basil is known for regulating the cortisol hormone (stress hormone) in your body, causing you to relax and prepare for your next move.

Drop Some Pounds: Don’t overlook this one when considering the benefits of basil green tea. Green tea is well-known for its ability to aid in weight loss. When you add basil to it, the drink accelerates fat burning by increasing your metabolism.

Defeat Cancer : This is one of the most significant advantages of basil green tea. Researchers discovered that these two ingredients contain anti-oxidants and anti-carcinogenic properties that inhibit the growth of free radicals in the body. It has been shown to be an excellent home remedy for treating oral and breast cancer.