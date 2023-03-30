Indore Stepwell Tragedy: 8 Dead, Death Toll Expected to Rise

A tragic incident occurred at Baleshwar Mahadev temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh during Ram Navami prayers on Thursday. At least eight people, including two women, fell into a deep stepwell and died after the roof above it collapsed. The stepwell is said to be at least 50-60 feet deep and filled with water. Officials reported that 17 people were rescued and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The rescue operation for the remaining people is still underway.

Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deuskar said, ‘Four bodies have been recovered so far. There are still some people stuck in the stepwell and rescue operation is underway.’ The official sources have indicated that the number of deaths may go up but it would be known only after the rescue operations conclude. The rescue operation is facing hindrance as the space where the well is located is narrow.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that he was in touch with the Indore district administration. The tragedy took place when some devotees were performing ‘havan’ and many were standing in a queue. Scores of people had gathered at the temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.