Kalakshetra students write to the Culture Ministry, demanding that sexual abuse complaints be investigated

The Students Union of the Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has written to the Union Culture Ministry demanding action against the institution’s Director and Head of the Dance Department. The letter states that on March 30, the students formed a Union, with Jisma KK as President and Sakthi Shivani as Secretary. The students are demanding that four staff members be fired for inappropriate behaviour and sexual/verbal abuse. The Union also demanded that the internal complaints committee be reconstituted and that the students’ union be recognised. We the students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, would like to inform you that we have formed a Students Union today, Thursday, March 30, 2023, with office bearers Jisma KK as President and Sakthi Shivani as Secretary, the Union said in the letter.

We are writing to you because this institution is directly managed by your Ministry. These incidents involve allegations of decades of sexual abuse made by current and former students. Several serving male teachers at the institution, one of whom has been here for nearly two decades, are involved in these incidents, according to the letter.