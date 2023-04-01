HAL, India’s partially state-owned defence and aerospace firm records around ?26,000 crore in revenue

According to the statement by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the company recorded a revenue of around ?26,000 crore or $3.2 billion during the financial year 2022-23, which is an 8% growth from the previous year.

Despite supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the company achieved the targeted growth in the top line, thanks to increased thrust on indigenisation and the available inventory.

HAL’s order book stood at around ?82,000 crore or $8 billion at the end of March 2023, after liquidation of the supplies during 2022-23. The company received fresh contracts worth around ?26,000 crores during 2022-23, including manufacturing contracts for 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force, 6 Do-228 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and PSLV spacefaring rockets for ISRO.

In addition, fresh orders worth ?16,600 crore or $2 billion were received during the year on the ROH front.

HAL’s cash flow has improved substantially with payments of around ?25,000 crore or $3 billion received from various defence customers during the financial year 2022-23.