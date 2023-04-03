BJP legislator defects to Congress before Karnataka elections

Kudligi MLA N Y Gopalakrishna has joined the Congress, becoming the latest BJP leader to switch parties ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls on May 10. Gopalakrishna resigned as legislator on Friday and was inducted into the Congress by its state unit president, D K Shivakumar. Speaking about the move, Shivakumar said, ‘Several BJP and JD(S) leaders are knocking our door, this is evidence to show that the voice of the people of the state is in favour of the Congress and that our march is on a right track, towards power.’

There is a possibility that Gopalakrishna may be fielded as a candidate from the Molakalmuru constituency. However, a group of Congress workers picketed outside the KPCC office, demanding the ticket be given to party leader Yogesh Babu instead.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda has also resigned and is expected to join the Congress soon. Shivakumar noted that the voluntary defections of BJP and JD(S) legislators to the Congress are ‘big evidence’ that people have decided for a change after the ‘failure of the double engine government.’

He added that there is a long list of people who want to join the Congress, but the party has not assured tickets to anyone. ‘We will screen every name, only if we can accommodate them we will consider,’ he said, while also acknowledging that some people like Gopalakrishna are willing to join the party unconditionally to work for it.