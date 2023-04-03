Nokia launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched its latest entry-level smartphone in India. The phone named ‘Nokia C12 Plus’ is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant. Nokia’s official India website doesn’t mention the availability details of the new device.

The new C12 series handset runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) and has a 6.3-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC and packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The handset comes with a 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus and an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.