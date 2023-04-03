Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond opens up about living with Parkinson’s disease

Neil Diamond, the singer-songwriter, has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease since he was diagnosed with it in 2018. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience of living with the disease. Neil admitted that he doesn’t like it but has learned to make the best of it, saying ‘this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am.’

After his diagnosis, Neil was initially in denial and not ready to accept his condition. He told his doctor, ‘Oh, OK. I’ll see you, you know, whenever you wanna see me. But I have work to do, so I’ll see you later.’ Despite being diagnosed for some time, it’s only now that he has begun to accept it.

Neil acknowledged that he can’t fight Parkinson’s disease, and he has had to accept it. He recognizes that there is no cure for the disease and that there’s no way to get away from it. He said, ‘But I’ve come to accept what limitations I have, and still have great days.’

Neil also believes that his experience with Parkinson’s has brought a sense of calm to his life. He said that things have gotten very quiet, like the recording studio he was in during the interview. He feels that he is kinder to himself and others, and he is more accepting of what he can and cannot do. He said, ‘And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.’

Despite his condition, Neil Diamond is happy that he can still sing and is determined to keep going. He said, ‘I just have to take life as it comes to me, enjoy it, be thankful that I’ve had it, especially having the life that I’ve had.’ Neil is known for hits like ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Cracklin’ Rosie.’