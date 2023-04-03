South Indian actor Vijay makes his Instagram debut, amasses over 3 million followers in a couple of hours

Popular Tamil actor Vijay, known for his work in South Indian cinema, has made his debut on Instagram on Sunday. He posted his first photo on the social media platform and greeted his fans with the caption ‘Hello Nanbas and Nanbis.’ The actor can be seen wearing a black jacket and a white shirt in the photo. Vijay’s official Instagram account is verified and managed by his office. Within hours of creating the account, he already amassed over 3 million followers and received a warm welcome from his fans and friends in the industry.

Vijay is already active on Twitter and Facebook, but he recently took a break from social media. On the professional front, he was last seen in the blockbuster hit ‘Varisu’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Reports also suggest that he has a cameo in Atlee’s ‘Jawan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is currently working on his next film, ‘Leo,’ directed by Lokesh Lanagaraj.

The debut of Vijay on Instagram has been met with enthusiasm from his fans, with one user saying, ‘Finally, thalpathy is here,’ while others welcomed him with messages such as ‘Welcome thalaiva’ and ‘Ruler of cinema only Thalapathy Vijay.’ The Tamil actor’s Instagram profile has already become popular within a short time and is expected to be an exciting platform for his fans to connect with him.