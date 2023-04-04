14 of 16 accused found guilty in Attappady Madhu lynching case

On Tuesday, a special court in Palakkad district, Kerala declared 14 out of 16 accused as guilty in the Attappady Madhu lynching case. The accused have been charged with the murder of Madhu, who was brutally beaten to death in 2018. The court held the first, second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth accused guilty. The verdict for the fourth and eleventh accused is yet to be announced. The trial was completed on March 10 and the verdict was initially scheduled for March 18 but was postponed to March 30 and finally to April 4.

To ensure that the verdict is announced peacefully, a large number of police have been deployed outside the court. Madhu’s mother, Malli, and his sister, Sarasu, have been given special police protection. According to reports, Madhu’s mother had requested police protection in writing.

This verdict comes five years after the incident took place. The court’s ruling will bring some justice to Madhu’s family, who have been waiting for a long time.