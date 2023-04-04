28 wanted gangsters hiding out in 14 different countries

According to sources, the Centre has compiled a list of 28 most wanted gangsters operating from 14 different countries, with nine of them hiding in Canada and five in the United States. These gangsters have been charged with murder, extortion, and kidnapping, including Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected of being the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.

Another wanted gangster, Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, is believed to have sought refuge in the United States. According to the sources, he is accused of carrying out terror attacks and targeted killings of prominent figures from the film and business worlds. Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, Satveer Singh Warring alias Sam, Snover Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Charanjeet Singh alias Rinku Bihla, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna Hathur are the nine accused. Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi, Harjot Singh Gill, Darmanjit Singh alias Darman Khalon, and Amrit Bal are the five gangsters who remain in the United States. Vikramjeet Singh Brar alias Vikki and Kuldeep Singh alias Nawanshaharia are the gangsters operating out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Rohit Godara is in Europe, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal is in Armenia, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi is in Azerbaijan, Jagjeet Singh alias Gandhi is in Malaysia, and Jackpal Singh alias Lali Dhaliwal is in India. Harwinder Singh alias Rinda lives in Pakistan, Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri in Brazil, Sandeep Grewal alias Billa in Indonesia, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta in the Philippines, Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha in Germany, Gurjant Singh alias Janta in Australia, and Ramanjit Singh alias Romi in Hong Kong, according to the list.