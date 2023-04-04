Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
5 injured in IED blast

Apr 4, 2023, 05:53 pm IST

Imphal: At least 5 people sustained injuries in a massive Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. The explosion occurred between Phungreitang and Viewland area in Ukhrul district in Manipur.

According to police, all the 5 injured were non-Manipuris residing in the state. The injured include 4 shopkeepers and a cart puller. Among them 3 people are out of danger and the other 2  have been referred for specialised treatment.

