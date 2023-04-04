On Tuesday, strong winds and incessant rain caused severe damage in Adoor and Kottarakkara in Kollam, resulting in two fatalities. Two individuals lost their lives after trees fell on them.

One of the incidents occurred in Kollam, where a housewife named Lalitha Kumari, aged 62 and a resident of Injakkadu, died after two rubber trees fell on her. The unfortunate event took place when Lalitha stepped out of her house after the rain had subsided. Despite being taken to the hospital by the locals and neighbors, Lalitha could not be saved.

In Adoor, a man named Manumohan, aged 32 and a resident of Nellimugal, met with a tragic end after a tree fell on him while he was riding his scooter. The incident took place at the Choorakadu Kalathattu Junction, and Manumohan lost his life on the spot. The accident caused traffic disruptions in the area for hours.

The heavy rain and wind resulted in uprooted trees in multiple locations, further causing damage to the area.