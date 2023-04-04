Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
Acer launches Aspire 3 15 and Aspire 3 14 laptops in India: Price, specifications

Apr 4, 2023, 09:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Acer launched its new Aspire 3 15 and Aspire 3 14 laptops in the Indian markets. The company claims that there are  India’s first laptop with an Intel N-series CPU. The price of Acer Aspire 3 15 starts at Rs. 39,999 in India and is available through Acer’s offline and online stores, and other popular stores such as Vijay Sales and Amazon.. Acer Aspire 3 14 will cost  Rs. 37,990.

Acer Aspire 3 15 is only available in Pure Silver in India, and measures 18.9mm in thickness with a weight of about 1.7kg. The Aspire 3 14 weighs 1.5kg. Both sizes offer full-HD resolution (1920×1080) TFT LCD displays with Acer’s BlueLightShield.

Both the laptops feature Acer’s PurifiedVoice and AI Noise Reduction software enhancements. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. All models come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of PCIe Gen3 (NVMe) SSD storage. The laptops have stereo speakers and feature HD resolution webcams. Physical ports include HDMI, two USB 3.2 (Type-A), and a USB Type-C. A headphone and microphone combo jack is also present. Both laptops are backed by  40WHr Lithium-Ion battery and ship with a 45W AC power adapter.

 

