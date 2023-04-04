Actor Hugh Jackman once again under tests for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman, the Australian actor known for his role as Wolverine, has announced on social media that he is undergoing tests for skin cancer after a recent medical check-up. Jackman has previously received treatment for skin cancer, having undergone six procedures since his initial diagnosis in 2013. In the video post, Jackman is seen with a bandage on his nose, explaining that his doctor had noticed ‘little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)’. Basal cell carcinoma is a non-melanoma skin cancer caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds, and is less likely to spread than other forms of skin cancer. Jackman assured his fans that basal cell carcinomas are the ‘least dangerous’ form of skin cancer, but urged them to be sun-safe and wear sunscreen.

Jackman, who resides in Australia, has been an advocate for sun safety for many years, having been diagnosed with skin cancer despite growing up in a country where the disease is prevalent. Australia has been referred to as the ‘skin cancer capital of the world’, with more than 11,500 people diagnosed with melanoma each year. In 2015, Jackman spoke to People magazine about his diagnosis, stating that it had come as a surprise to him despite his upbringing.

Aside from his role as Wolverine, Jackman has appeared in several other movies including Van Helsing, The Prestige, and The Greatest Showman. He will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. Through his own experience with skin cancer, Jackman hopes to remind people of the importance of regular check-ups and following sun safety advice, encouraging them to wear sunscreen and protect themselves from overexposure to the sun.