Bangladesh Cloth Market Engulfed in Flames, Firefighters and Army Join Forces to Extinguish Blaze

On Tuesday, a massive fire raged through a shopping complex in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka. The complex housed around 3,000 shops, predominantly cloth stores, in the Bangabazar area. Although there were no casualties reported so far, most of the shops were burned down to ashes. Fire service officials said the cause of the fire was not known immediately, but 50 fire units were working to douse the flames. Smoke engulfed the area, making it difficult for rescue efforts. Army personnel were called in to help, given that the fire had spread rapidly in the cramped, crowded area.

Abdul Mannan, a shopkeeper who lost his shop in the fire, spoke to his relatives on his phone, breaking down in tears. ‘I have never seen such a fire in my life. Everything in my shop was burnt down,’ he said. The Daily Star newspaper reported that the shopkeepers in Bangabazar had stocked up their goods in preparation for the festival of Eid, and most of their goods were destroyed in the fire.

Industrial fires are a common occurrence in Bangladesh, with lax regulations and poor enforcement often to blame. These fires have led to hundreds of deaths in recent years.