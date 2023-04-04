BJP Leader’s Car Blocks Ambulance, Resulting in Patient’s Death; Family Threatened by Leader.

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district has been accused of causing the death of a man who was being transported to a hospital in an ambulance by blocking the road with his unattended car. The patient’s family alleges that the BJP leader, Umesh Mishra, threatened them with dire consequences when confronted about his actions.

According to reports, the patient, Suresh Chandra, complained of chest pain on Saturday and was immediately referred to a Lucknow hospital. As they were leaving the district hospital, doctors informed them that the patient was having a heart attack. However, they were forced to stop as Umesh Mishra had parked his WagonR car on the road and left. The ambulance was unable to move for more than 30 minutes, and Suresh Chandra died inside, writhing in pain. Mishra later returned and hurled expletives at the patient’s family.

A video recorded by bystanders showed Umesh Mishra, who claimed to be the brother of BJP leader and Block Chief Ramkinkar Pandey, verbally abusing the patient’s brother-in-law and threatening to get him framed in police cases. He claimed that the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police worked under his instructions and that he would ‘finish him’ . Although a few police personnel were present at the scene, no one intervened while Mishra fumed at the patient’s family. He later fled the spot in his car.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many criticizing the police for their inaction.