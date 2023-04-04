BJP workers ‘purify’ the venue by sprinkling cow urine after MVA’s rally in Aurangabad

Some Bharatiya Janata Party workers sprinkled cow urine at the site of the Maha Vikas Aghadi rally held the day before in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Monday. According to BJP functionary Suhas Dashrathe, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray used to speak about fighting the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, while Uddhav Thackeray held a rally here with the support of these two parties. As a result, we decided to sprinkle gaumutra on the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground to cleanse it, he explained.

Ambadas Danve, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Legislative Council, said in a tweet that the BJP’s actions were against the country and its Constitution. Ashok Chavan, a senior Congress leader and former chief minister, slammed the BJP for its actions. It is a public space where anyone can hold a rally. The BJP should hold a rally to express their feelings Chavan stated.