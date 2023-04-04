Board has been established to develop standards for road safety: Gadkari

The eagerly anticipated National Road Safety Board was established on Monday by the ministry of highways and road transportation, with retired official U P Singh serving as its chairman. The ministry announced the formation of the Board in September 2021 with the goal of developing specific standards for road safety, traffic management, road construction, and improving the skill sets of traffic police, hospitals, and highway officials. Speaking about traffic safety and accidents, Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways claimed that despite all of his ministry’s efforts, this was the only area where it had failed. “In India, there are five lakh accidents reported annually, resulting in 1.5 lakh fatalities and three lakh injuries. And those between the ages of 18 and 24 account for 60% of fatal traffic accidents. We haven’t been able to control this, but we’re trying,” he said.