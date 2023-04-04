CUET receives record 1.4 million applications, with majority from Uttar Pradesh

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) has received close to 14 lakh applications this year, marking a 41% increase from the previous year, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. He stated that CUET-UG is now the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants, with Delhi University receiving the maximum number of applications followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The majority of applications came from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar.

Kumar noted that there is a substantial increase in the number of participating universities from 90 in 2022 to 242 in 2023, indicating that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for undergraduate programme admissions. The number of applicants from Jammu and Kashmir also rose significantly from 13,021 in 2022 to 82,655 in 2023, a 6.3-fold increase. Additionally, 74 countries submitted applications for CUET-UG, a rise from the previous year’s 59 countries.

The number of students from northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim who will take CUET-UG has increased by 31% compared to 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31 in three shifts, deviating from the usual pattern.