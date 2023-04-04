Dominican Republic’s Ambassador expects ties with India to get a boost during External Affairs Minister’s visit

The Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to India, David Puig, stated that External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to the country at the end of April will enhance the relationship between the two countries.

Puig emphasized the growing relationship between India and the Dominican Republic, which had $1 billion in trade in 2021 and saw the opening of an Indian mission in the Dominican Republic last year.

In addition, an exhibition showcasing hand-painted signs from India and the Dominican Republic was opened in Delhi, capturing the essence of traditional art and culture. The Ambassador noted the similarities between the two countries and stressed the significance of promoting art at the grassroots level.

Puig stated that there will be several announcements during Jaishankar’s visit, adding that India and the Caribbean, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean region, have been engaging more, and their trade has been steadily growing.