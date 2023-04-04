Dubai authority announces free parking service for citizens near their homes

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a new parking service in the emirate. The authority launched new permits for UAE residents which allows citizens to park for free near their houses. The new special permit can be obtained online.

The free parking service extends to all paid public parking areas within a radius of 500 metres from the place of residence. Citizens can submit their applications via the RTA website. They must submit a copy of the Emirates ID, a valid Ejari, and proof of vehicle ownership. The application will be processed within two working days and if approved the permit will be sent via email.

Also Read: 5 injured in IED blast

The number of free permits awarded to each household depends on the size of the house. A residence with a room and a hall or a studio gets two permits, one with two rooms and a hall gets 3 permits, and one with 3 rooms and a hall gets 4 permits for free.

Meanwhile, seasonal parking permits are available for all residents. These come in two categories:

1. A: This permit can be used in paid parking zones A,B,C and D in Dubai.

2. B: This category can only be used in paid parking zones B and D.

Paid parking permits can be used in all locations except Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Knowledge Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Deira Fish market, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Gold Souq.

The prices of the parking cards are:

Category A:

– 1 month: Dh500

– 3 months: Dh1400

– 6 months: Dh2,500

– 12 months: Dh4,500

Category B:

– 1 month: Dh250

– 3 months: Dh700

– 6 months: Dh1,300

– 12 months: Dh2,400