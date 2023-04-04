Eat these foods to reduce joint stiffness and pain

Joint pain and stiffness is a severe issue that many people face. Appropriate medical attention, a healthy diet, and lifestyle changes can all work together to deal with this. As per experts, several foods would reduce cure arthritis or other joint-related conditions.By consuming these foods, you may help your body and reduce joint swelling.

Here are 6 foods that will help reduce joint pain and stiffness:

1. Green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants including polyphenols, minerals, and vitamins. It reduces internal inflammation and cartilage deterioration. Additionally, it includes an antioxidant known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which may prevent the development of chemicals that lead to joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis sufferers (RA).

2. Olive oil: Olive oil is an unsaturated ‘good’ fat that is frequently related to the Mediterranean diet.

3. Garlic: Diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory substance, is found in onions and other root vegetables. This may lessen the impact of cytokines as well as alleviate pain.

4. Beans and lentils: Lentils and beans are a great source of fibre, protein, and other minerals. They also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Soybeans, pinto beans, chickpeas, lentils, and black beans are all excellent sources of anthocyanins, a special flavonoid that lowers inflammation.

5. Whole grains: According to research, the proteins in refined grains (such as white bread, white rice, and ordinary pasta) may cause the body to become inflammatory. Whole grains with a high fibre content, however, aid in the production of fatty acids that are known to reduce inflammation.

6. Dark chocolate: Antioxidants included in cocoa, the primary component of chocolate, help fight against a genetic propensity for insulin resistance and inflammation. The anti-inflammatory impact of chocolate increases with the amount of cocoa it contains.