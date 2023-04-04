Excise team beaten by villagers

Residents of Rajdeo Nagar in Bhojpur district beat up a team of the excise department of the Bihar government, according to police. The state’s Prohibition policy, which forbids its possession, sale, and consumption, was the basis for the raid, which was carried out in response to a tip about the supply of alcohol. The six-member excise team, led by inspector Alok Kumar Saigal, reportedly came under attack from the villagers’ stones, forcing them to charge at the mob with their lathis in order to disperse it.

Following the altercation, which resulted in injuries on both sides, the villagers blocked the Ara-Arwal Road in an effort to bring the excise team to justice. The excise team was accused of assaulting women as well as trying to arrest a man who had returned home for a ritual commemorating the death of a family member, according to the villagers. The excise team members were safely evacuated by Sahar police station staff as soon as the police station chief learned of the incident, according to Bhojpur superintendent of police Pramod Kunar. After filing the FIR, Kumar promised that action would be taken against all who would be found guilty.