Beypore: Noted astrologer and Vastu Shastra (ancient science of architecture) expert Cheruvalli Narayanan Namboothiri (63) passed away due to heart attack at a private hospital on Monday.

He had been staying at Naduvattam in North Beypore. He is survived by wife Subadhra Antharjanam, children Cheruvalli Easwaran Namboothiri (Sanal Kumar) and Swathy (Ayurveda doctor, Bengaluru). The funeral will be held at 8 am on Tuesday at Cheruvalli Illam (house) in his hometown Payyannur.