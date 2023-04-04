Financial markets to remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti

Mumbai: Equity markets in the country will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The usual trade in BSE and NSE will resume Wednesday. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) would remain closed today during the morning session but it would open for the evening session at 5 pm.

The markets will be closed on Friday for Good Friday. Again, on April 14, markets will be shut for trade on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment, the currency derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment would also remain closed on these three mentioned days. Today,