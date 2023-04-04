Former US president Donald Trump arrives in New York City to surrender in hush money case

On Monday, April 3rd, Donald Trump, the former US President, arrived in New York City on his private plane to face charges related to the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. The charge was initiated due to the $130,000 paid to Daniels, who claimed that it was in exchange for keeping quiet about her sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006. Trump has denied this allegation.

Trump will be charged formally on Tuesday, and he is due to surrender at the Attorney’s Office. He will then be fingerprinted before appearing before a judge, where he will plead not guilty. As the first US president to be criminally indicted, Trump waved at his supporters before entering his Trump Tower residence under tight security, having flown in from Florida.

The former president took to Truth Social, his social media platform, before arriving in New York, stating, ‘THEY’RE NOT COMING AFTER ME, THEY’RE COMING AFTER YOU — I’M JUST STANDING IN THEIR WAY!’ According to Reuters, two sources said that Trump hired Todd Blanche, a prominent white-collar criminal defence lawyer and former federal prosecutor, to join his defence. Blanche and other Trump lawyers have requested that the judge not allow videography, photography, and radio coverage of the arraignment.

The police have been on high alert with security cordons and Secret Service agents outside both Trump Tower and the court in Lower Manhattan. Earlier, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, warned that anyone protesting violently would be arrested and held accountable, regardless of their affiliation. ‘While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear, is simple: ‘control yourselves’,’ Adams told reporters.

As Trump is considering a return to politics in 2024, he is facing several criminal investigations at the state and federal levels over possible wrongdoing. These investigations include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.