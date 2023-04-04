Hanuman Idol Vandalised in Jharkhand; Internet Services Suspended

Internet services have been temporarily suspended for at least 24 hours due to rising communal tensions following the alleged vandalism of Lord Hanuman’s idol at Patel Chowk in Sahibganj on Monday. As word spread, a large crowd gathered in the area and blocked National Highway 80, demanding the arrest of those responsible. At around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, an official mass text message was received on the mobile phones of Sahinganj residents, stating that as per government instructions, internet services have been suspended in your area until further notice. Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav confirmed the suspension of internet service, stating that the suspension of internet service will reduce the spread of hate messages disturbing the communal harmony of the district. He went on to say that the decision was made as a precaution. The idol, which stood about one and a half feet tall, has been re-erected. Earlier in the day, during the Ram Navami procession, six people were injured in a stone-throwing incident.