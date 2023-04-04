Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in the 1MDB scandal trial of rapper Pras Michel

Leonardo DiCaprio recently testified in the trial of rapper Pras Michel, who is facing conspiracy and witness tampering charges, as well as illegal contribution allegations for Barack Obama’s 2012 US presidential campaign. Pras allegedly received $100 million from Jho Low, a Malaysian fugitive businessman and financier who is wanted by international authorities in connection with the 1MDB scandal. DiCaprio has known Low for years, and their relationship has been the subject of legal and media scrutiny. According to federal prosecutors, Low used his vast resources to build relationships with celebrities, including DiCaprio, who attended ‘lavish parties’ on yachts and nightclubs at Low’s invitation, alongside other actors, musicians, and celebrities.

The 1MDB scandal is a corruption scandal that involves the Malaysian government investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, established in 2009 to promote economic development in the country. Billions of dollars from the fund were allegedly siphoned off by high-level officials and their associates for personal gain, leading to significant political and economic turmoil in Malaysia, with international repercussions. Low is alleged to have played a central role in the embezzlement of funds from 1MDB and remains at large, believed to be living in China.

DiCaprio testified that he met Low in 2010 and believed him to be a legitimate businessman with many connections. Low became a regular contributor to DiCaprio’s charitable foundation and eventually provided primary financing for The Wolf of Wall Street, a movie DiCaprio starred in, and gifted him luxury items such as Marlon Brandon’s $600,000 Oscar statue and a $9m Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. DiCaprio also recalled a casual conversation with Low in which Low talked about donating to Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Low was known for hosting lavish parties and group vacations on his private jet to events like the World Cup in Brazil. Pras was present on some of these trips.

In his testimony, DiCaprio emphasized that Low was a legitimate businessman, and he had no knowledge of the alleged embezzlement of funds from 1MDB. However, in 2018, he was grilled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over his ties with Low and admitted that he worked with Low and had social interactions. He told a grand jury, ‘I was working for him and that business also translates into being social. And so we saw each other more, and there was more interaction.’ DiCaprio is not facing any criminal charges related to the 1MDB scandal.