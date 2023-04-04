In an online job scam, Woman loses Rs. 14.3 lakh

According to police, a 50-year-old Navi Mumbai woman from Maharashtra allegedly lost Rs 14.30 lakh to fraudsters after being offered a job online. A case was filed against four people on Sunday based on the woman’s complaint under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, but no one has been arrested as of yet, according to a representative of the NRI Sagari police station. On March 23, the victim received a WhatsApp message from a woman introducing herself as the head of a Mumbai-based social media agency and offering her a position as a freelancer.

After that, according to the complaint, the victim was given some YouTube links, asked to like them, and then given some money. The woman was then forced to carry out some cryptocurrency trading transactions and was initially given some rewards. She allegedly lost Rs 14.30 lakh by the time she stopped receiving payments later, according to him. The woman realised she had been duped and reported it to the police, the official said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.