India slams China’s renaming of Arunachal Pradesh places, asserts invented names won’t alter reality

India has strongly criticised China’s decision to rename certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the state is an ‘integral and inalienable’ part of India.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, declared that ‘attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.’ Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding China’s decision to release standardised names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls ‘Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet.’

This is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China’s civil affairs ministry. The first batch was released in 2017, and the second in 2021. Chinese experts cited by the Global Times claim that China has a sovereign right to standardise geographical names.

The Dalai Lama fled from Tibet through Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and sought refuge in India in 1959 after China took military control of the Himalayan region in 1950.