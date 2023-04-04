Indian airliner Air India refreshes its inflight menu for international flights

Air India has updated its inflight menu for international flights, based on feedback from guests. The new menus will feature gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, and decadent desserts, while also showcasing India’s locally sourced culinary influence and keeping in line with the healthy eating trend. The airline’s bar menu has also been refreshed to include a range of premium spirits and a wine list featuring fine French and Italian wines. Across all classes, the new menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will offer a mix of fusion dishes and classics.

In addition, Air India is now offering a selection of plant-based meal options for first and business-class customers who are vegan. The airline hopes to provide its customers with a sophisticated dining experience that rivals their favorite restaurants.

Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services at Air India, said that the airline’s focus while designing the new menus was on ensuring that they included nutritious and delicious options while incorporating contemporary, sustainable practices. The airline wants its guests to enjoy their food and beverage on board Air India flights to the fullest. The airline is committed to transforming the Air India experience for its customers, and the new menus are a reflection of this effort.