Indian Railways announces summer special train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced a pair of summer special trains connecting Ahmedabad and Patna. The train will start operations from May.

Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad Special:

This special train will leave from Ahmedabad to Patna every Monday starting May 1 to June 26. The operational route for the train will be from Ratlam-Kota-Kanpur Central-Lucknow-Varanasi Junction. It will commence its operation from Ahmedabad at 9:10 hrs. and will reach Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction in Varanasi at 17:40 PM, Baksar at 18:55 hrs, Aara at 19:45 hrs, Daanapur at 20:25 hrs and it will reach Patna Junction at 21:05.

Patna-Ahmedabad special train numbered 09418 will commence on May 2, Tuesday, from Patna at 23:45 hrs, followed by Daanapur at 00:01, Aara at 00:31 hrs, Baksar at 01:14 hrs, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay at Varanasi at 3:05 hrs, and will reach Ahmedabad at 11:05 on Thursday.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

To reduce the rush of passengers, Summer Special trains will also run from Okha–Naharlagun. Train No. 09525, Okha – Naharlagun Special will depart from Okha at 22.00 hrs every Tuesday and reach Naharlagun at 16.00 hrs, on Friday. This train will run from April 4 to June 24.

Similarly, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun – Okha Special will depart from Naharlagun at 10.00 hrs. every Saturday and arrive at Okha at 03.35 hrs, on Tuesday. This train will run from April 8 to July 1.