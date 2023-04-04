Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways cancelled and diverted several trains on Tuesday due to maintenance and operational works. Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains:

Train No 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Jn (JYG-ASR) 26.03.23, 28.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 04.04.23, 07.04.23, 09.04.23

Train No 04652 Amritsar Jn – Jaynagar (ASR-JYG) 26.03.23, 29.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 05.04.23, 07.04.23,09.04.23.

Train No 14331 Delhi Jn. – Kalka (DLI-KLK) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 14332 Kalka – Delhi Jn. (KLK-DLI) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04523 Saharanpur – Nangal Dam (SRE-NLDM) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04524 Nangal Dam – Ambala Cant Jn (NLDM-UMB) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04590 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04589 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04584 Ambala Cant Jn – Panbari (UMB-PNP) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04013 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04579 Ambala Cant Jn – Ludhiana Jn (UMB-LDH) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04504 Ludhiana Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (LDH-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04578 Ambala Cant Jn – Saharanpur (UMB-SRE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04139 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04176 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04140 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No. 01748/01747 Banaras – Bhatni Jn (BSBS – BTT) will remain cancelled from 11.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05171 Ballia – Shahganj Jn (BUI – SHG) will remain cancelled from 13.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05172 Shahganj Jn – Ballia (SHG – BUI) will remain cancelled from 14.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05167/05168 Ballia – Shahganj Jn – Ballia (BUI – SHG – BUI) remain cancelled from 14.03.23 to 30.03.23

Train No. 15104/15103 Banaras – Gorakhpur – Banaras (BSBS – GKP – BSBS) will remain cancelled on 26.03.23, 29.03.23 & 30.03.23.

Train No. 12538/12537 Prayagraj Rambag – Muzaffarpur Jn – Prayagraj Rambag (PRRB – MFP – PRRB) will remain cancelled on 29.03.23.

Cancellation of AC Special Trains – Due to less occupancy train no. 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will be cancelled from 1st March to 2nd July, 2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 16849 Tiruchchirappalli – Rameswaram Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 07.05 hrs o­n 01st, 03rd, 04th, 05th, 06th, 08th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Rameswaram Jn. The train will not run from Manamadurai Jn to Rameswaram o­n the mentioned dates

Train No.16850 Rameswaram – Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving Rameswaram at 14.35 hrs o­n 01st, 03rd, 04th, 05th, 06th, 08th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Manamadurai Jn. The train will commence service from Manamadurai Jn at its scheduled departure time of 16.35 hrs

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No. 15007 Varanasi City – Lucknow (BCY – LJN) JCO. 22.03.23 to 30.03.23 will short originate EX GKP instead of BCY.

Train No. 15008 Lucknow – Varanasi City (LJN – BCY) JCO. 21.03.23 to 29.03.23 will be short terminate at GKP instead of BCY.

Train No. 01027 Dadar – Gorakhpur (DR – GKP) JCO. 21.03.23, 23.03.23, 25.03.23, 26.03.23 & 28.03.23 will be short Terminate at VUI (at 01.45 hrs.) Instead of GKP.

Train no. 01028 Gorakhpur – Dadar (GKP – DR) JCO. 23.03.23, 25.03.23, 27.03.23, 28.03.23 & 30.03.23 will be short Originate ex BUI (at 15.15 hrs.) Instead of GKP.

Train no. 19489 Ahmedabad Jn – Gorakhpur (ADI – GKP) JCO. 25.03.23 & 29.03.23 will be short terminate at MAU instead of GKP.

TRAIN NO. 19490 Gorakhpur – Ahmedabad Jn (GKP-ADI) JCO. 26.03.23 & 29.03.23 WILL BE SHORT ORIGINATE EX MAU INSTEAD OF GKP.

Train No.04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Bharatgarh.

Train No. 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 short originate from Bharatgarh.

Train Nos. 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.

Train No.04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Rupnagar.

Train No.04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Rupnagar.

Train No. 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal – Rupnagar JCO (Journey Commencing o­n) 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.

Major Train Blocks affecting Train services on April, 04:

Madurai Division : Tracks and Track Upgradation Work upto 15.04.2023

Tiruchchirappalli Division : Traffic Blocks Upto 30.04.2023

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Arakkonam Section : Change in Pattern of Train Services : 10.04.2023

Ambala Cantt. : 25 Days Train Block from 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Kiratpur Sahib- Nangal Dam : Traffic Block upto 24.04.2023

Varanasi : Yard Remodelling Work Upto 28.04.2023

Train Block from 25.03.2023 to 23.05.2023

Lucknow Division : Doubling Work from 04.04.2023 to 10.04.2023

Bandel – Katwa : Traffic Block from 10.03.2023 to 31.05.2023

Jasidih – Baidyanath Dham : Traffic and Power Block from 12.02.2023 to 05.04.2023

Howrah Division : Traffic Block from 10.03.2023 to 31.05.2023