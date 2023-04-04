India’s COVID-19 cases surge to 21,179

Based on data from the Union Health Ministry, India’s active cases of coronavirus rose to 21,179 on Tuesday. In addition, the country recorded 3,038 new cases on the same day. The death toll also increased to 5,30,901, with nine deaths reported. The states that reported deaths include Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand. Kerala also reconciled two deaths.

As of 8 am, the Covid case tally in India stood at 4.47 crore (4,47,29,284). The active cases represent only 0.05 per cent of the total infections, and the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of individuals who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,41,77,204. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. Moreover, the ministry’s website reported that 220.66 vaccines has been admistrated till day.