Infant discovered deserted in a pail at a Pathanamthitta residence

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a bucket at a rented house in Aranmula, Kerala. Thanks to the timely intervention of Chengannur police, the baby’s life was saved. The police had launched an investigation into a woman who had sought treatment at a private hospital in Chengannur for post-partum bleeding. During the examination, doctors confirmed the woman’s condition and informed the police when they found out that she had given birth. The police reached the rented house and found the baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned in a bucket in the washroom.

The woman later revealed that she had thought the baby was stillborn, leading her to abandon him. The baby was immediately rushed to the hospital, and hospital authorities have confirmed that he is healthy. The police have shifted the baby to a hospital in Chengannur, and he was later moved to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The Pathanamthitta District Child Welfare Committee and Thanal, a voluntary organization, have taken care of the baby.

According to reports, the woman, her 10-year-old son, and her mother lived in the rented house. The woman had reached the hospital with her mother, and the police learned about the baby’s abandonment from her son’s statement. The woman is under treatment in the ICU, and the police have registered a case against her under sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.

This incident highlights the need for greater awareness of safe abandonment options available for parents who are unable to care for their newborns. As the police have stated, ‘If the woman had approached them with the baby, they could have given him up for adoption. Now she will have to face the consequences of her actions.’