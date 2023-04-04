Investigation team arrives in Noida to gather information on suspect in Kozhikode train fire

The investigation into the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express fire incident has taken a major turn, as two members of the railway police have reached Noida, Uttar Pradesh to investigate the suspect Sharukh Saifi’s background. The suspect poured petrol on his co-passengers and set them ablaze, resulting in three deaths and nine burn injuries. The incident occurred in Kozhikode on Sunday night. The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man were found near the Elathur railway station, and the police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire. The police suspect that the incident was pre-planned, as the suspect was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. An 18-member Special Investigation Team, led by Malappuram Crime Branch SP P Vikraman, is probing the case. According to reports, other agencies are also looking into the matter to ascertain if it has any terror links. The police have released a sketch of the suspect based on the statement of one of the passengers.

The State Police Chief Anil Kant formed the SIT on Monday, hours after police intensified their search to nab the suspect. The probe will be under the direct supervision of Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. ‘No other details can be shared presently. The investigation is going on,’ said a Railway Police officer.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs for those who suffered burn injuries. He also directed the police to ensure that the guilty are brought to justice.