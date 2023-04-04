IRCTC launches new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new tour package. IRCTC announced a budget train tour package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi.

The 11 days and 10 nights tour package is named ‘Uttar Darshan by Bharat Gaurav Special Train’. The tour will begin from Dibrugarh in Assam. Passengers can board and deboard from Dibrugarh, Mariani, Lumding, Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, and Katihar stations. Passengers can visit Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Pryaagraaj, and Varanasi.

The economy category price is RS 20,850 per person whereas, for the standard category, the passenger has to pay Rs 31,135. The package can be booked directly from IRCTC official website www.irctc.co.in/nget