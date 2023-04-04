Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IRCTC launches new tour package: Details

Apr 4, 2023, 07:24 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)  has launched a new tour package. IRCTC   announced a budget train tour package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi.

The 11 days and 10 nights tour package is named ‘Uttar Darshan by Bharat Gaurav Special Train’. The tour  will begin from Dibrugarh in Assam. Passengers can board and deboard from Dibrugarh, Mariani, Lumding, Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, and Katihar stations. Passengers can visit Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Pryaagraaj, and Varanasi.

Also Read: Gross direct tax collections rises more than 20% in 2022-23 fiscal 

The economy category price is RS 20,850 per person whereas, for the standard category, the passenger has to pay Rs 31,135. The package can be booked directly from IRCTC official website  www.irctc.co.in/nget

Tags
shortlink
Apr 4, 2023, 07:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button