IRCTC to operate first tourism special train from this city

Kolkata: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to operate its first tourism special Bharat Gaurav train from Kolkata. The train service will begin on May 20. The special train will be operated under the central government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Des’ initiatives.

The tourist special, Bharat Gaurav Train will cover five Jyotirlingas – Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar and Trimbakeshwar along with Statue of Unity, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur. Passengers can board and deboard at stations like Bandel, Burdwan, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Rampurhat, Pakur, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Prayagraj Chheoki.

The tour package has been classified into 3 categories – Economy (SL class) with 315 seats, Standard (3 AC) with 297 seats and Comfort (2 AC) with 44 seats. The tour package includes the cost of the journey, Rs 20,060 per person for Economy, Rs, 31,800 per person for Standard, and Rs 41,600 per person for Comfort categories.