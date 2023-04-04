Italian Coast Guard helicopter rescues 32 migrants stranded on a remote island in the Mediterranean

On Monday (April 3), 32 migrants, including a child, were rescued by an Italian Coast Guard helicopter from the uninhabited isle of Lampione in the central Mediterranean, south of Sicily, according to a statement from the coast guard. Evacuation by sea from the islet was deemed impossible due to ‘particularly adverse’ weather and high waves. The migrants were taken to Lampedusa, which is the usual landing spot for sea migrants from Tunisia and Libya. The helicopter made several trips to and from the islet, despite winds of up to 50 knots. Earlier, food and blankets were dropped on Lampione to aid the stranded migrants.

It was not immediately clear whether the case involved human smuggling, but reports indicate that the rescued migrants are from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Mali. According to the charity Alarm Phone, which attends calls from migrant boats in distress, a vessel with at least 500 people aboard was also in need of rescuing in international waters off Libya on Monday.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) Missing Migrants Project reported last November that over half of the 50,000 individual deaths documented occurred to and within Europe, with Mediterranean routes accounting for at least 25,104 deaths since 2014.

In March, over 1,300 migrants were rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, according to a statement by the coast guard. As of early March, over 17,000 people had reached Italy by sea.