Japanese firm unveils their laser systems that can shoot down incoming aerial vehicles or drones

Two Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), have unveiled their respective laser systems designed to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, according to The Diplomat, a US-based newspaper. This is the first time such technology has been introduced by Japan, and it comes amid concerns about increased military activity by China and Russia near Japan. The two firms showcased their technology at the DSEI Japan 2023 show in Chiba Prefecture. MHI’s laser, which has an output energy of 10 kilowatts, can shoot down drones at a distance of 1.2 kilometers within two to three seconds, as shown in a video. MHI plans to deliver the prototype to the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) by December. Meanwhile, KHI is developing a more powerful 100-kilowatt vehicle-mounted laser system that can eliminate UAVs at several hundred meters.

MHI’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) can be fitted onto ground vehicles for mobility and used by the land bases of the Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces, according to an MHI official quoted by The Washington Post. Additionally, both the 2-kilowatt and 100-kilowatt laser systems use the same one-micrometer band fiber laser, and the system detects a drone with an infrared camera, tracks it down, and then shoots it with the laser. When asked about the laser system’s capability to intercept incoming missiles, an official from MHI said that it may be possible by increasing the output energy.

In 2021, MHI signed a $6 million contract with the MoD’s Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA) to build a prototype of a vehicle-mounted high-power laser demonstration device. Similarly, KHI was allocated around $21 million from the MoD budget for demonstration costs of its vehicle-mounted laser system in 2021. One of KHI’s prototypes has already been sent to the ATLA and will undergo tests and evaluation this month. Notably, KHI’s 100-kilowatt laser system requires a larger, trailer-type vehicle due to its increased power output, which demands a large power supply and cooling water circulation system.