Jimin from BTS becomes the first South Korean soloist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart

Jimin, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS, has become the first South Korean soloist to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his hit track ‘Like Crazy’. This achievement follows BTS’s historic feat of leading the Hot 100 chart with their smash hit ‘Dynamite’. Prior to Jimin’s accomplishment, PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ had reached the No. 2 spot in 2012, but had never made it to No. 1.

‘Like Crazy’, a synth-pop number, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, knocking Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ from its eight-week reign at the top of the charts. The song was released on March 24 as part of Jimin’s first solo album FACE, which also made an impressive debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The success of ‘Like Crazy’ can be attributed to its strong sales, with over 254,000 song downloads and CD singles sold in its first week, as well as its 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions between March 24 and March 30. Billboard notes that the sales were driven by the availability of five different versions of the song during the chart’s tracking week, including the original Korean version, an English version, Deep House and UK Garage mixes, and an instrumental version. All versions of the song were combined into one listing on Billboard’s charts.

Jimin’s chart-topping achievement as a solo artist is a major milestone for the South Korean music industry and highlights the increasing global popularity of K-pop.