Meghan Markle to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May

Meghan Markle is set to receive the Women of Vision Award from the Ms. Foundation in May, along with LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter. The Ms. Foundation is the oldest women’s foundation in the United States, and its annual gala will take place on May 16 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Funds raised from the event will support the foundation’s equity-centered initiatives. The gala will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation President and CEO, said in a statement that the awardees are ‘incredible leaders’ and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to highlight their accomplishments and tireless work for gender and racial equity in the United States and around the world.

Meghan will receive the award for her global advocacy work to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, conduct philanthropy through their organization, Archewell Foundation. In their 2022 annual report, the foundation revealed it had provided 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States.