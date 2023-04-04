NADA imposed a four-year ban on CWG champion Sanjita Chanu for failing dope test

Sanjita Chanu, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion from India, has been banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing a dope test last year. During in-competition testing at the National Games in Gujarat in September-October last year, Sanjita tested positive for an anabolic steroid called Drostanolone Metabolite, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. Sahdev Yadav, president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF), confirmed the news.

This is not the first time the 2011 Asian Championship bronze medalist has been involved in a doping scandal. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) banned her in 2018 after she tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone prior to the World Championships in the United States in November 2017. However, due to “non-conformities” in the handling of her sample, the world body dropped the doping charge against Sanjita in 2020.