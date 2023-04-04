NCERT excludes Mughal era from Class 12 history books

The NCERT has recently announced the removal of chapters on the Mughal empire from the Class 12 history textbook. This decision is part of a series of changes that have been made to the syllabi for various classes for the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

According to reports, the chapter on ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts’ has been removed from the Class 12 history textbook ‘Themes of Indian History: Part 2’. In addition, several poems have been excluded from the Hindi book, while the Civics book of Class 12 ‘Indian Politics After Independence’ has also been revised by dropping the lessons ‘American hegemony in world politics’ and ‘Era of one-party dominance’.

Similar changes have been made to the textbooks of Classes 10 and 11. For instance, the lessons ‘Democracy & Diversity’, ‘Popular Struggles & Movements’, and ‘Challenges of Democracy’ have been excluded from the Class 10 book ‘Democratic Politics-2’. Meanwhile, the Class 11 textbook ‘Themes of World History’ no longer includes the lessons ‘Central Islamic Lands’, ‘Clash of Cultures’, and ‘Industrial Revolution’.

Regarding these changes, the NCERT has stated that they are part of the annual syllabus revision exercise. As the top advisory body for the Centre and the State on school education, the NCERT aims to ensure that the syllabi remain up-to-date and relevant for students.